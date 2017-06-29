There's something missing from the beginning of summer this year in Winnipeg, but no one seems to mind.

Mosquito trap counts are the lowest they've been since the late 1970s, according to Ken Nowalsky, the city's superintendent of insect control.

On Wednesday, the city-wide average taken from 28 different traps was one.

"We've looked back over 40 years of records and we've never had trap counts of zero, one going towards the end of June," said Nowalsky. "This is pretty historic for us."

Nowalsky credited the weather with keeping mosquitoes at bay.

Winnipeg experienced intermittent rain showers with moderate accumulations compared to previous years where large amounts of rain came all at once, he said.

"We’re actively larviciding, but we're not dealing with huge bodies of standing water," said Nowalsky. "Things are much more manageable and it makes our program more efficient."

"We're doing our darn best to make sure we get every puddle of water treated."

In Brandon, trap counts are also low, with the exception of the city's south end.

Officials said there are no plans at this time to fog in Brandon.

Nowalsky said the next few weeks should remain relatively mosquito free but after that, it all depends on the weather.

While you may not get any bites in Winnipeg, you may encounter mosquitoes if you're exploring areas of the province, including cottage country, where there may be no larviciding program.

Nowalsky said the city will only carry out a fogging program if one quadrant, which contains seven traps, has an average of 100 mosquitoes and the overall trap count sees an average of 25 mosquitoes for two consecutive nights.

"So far, it's not even on our radar," he said.

Nowalsky recommended homeowners continue to dump standing water from their yards and refresh bird baths to help keep mosquito populations down in their neighbourhood.