A Thompson nickel mine is preparing to layoff about 150 workers.

Les Ellsworth, president of United Steelworkers Local 6166, tells CTV News the Birchtree Mine will shift to ‘care and maintenance’ and no longer produce nickel starting Oct. 1, 2017.

He said there are 120 unionized workers and 30 staff that will lose their jobs, and another 50 people could be impacted at a later date.

Moving to ‘care and maintenance,’ he said, means the power and water at the mine will not be shut down, but production will cease.

“It’s a bit of a shock,” said Ellsworth in a phone interview Tuesday.

He said workers knew nickel prices have been the lowest they’ve been in history, but were surprised to learn it was the Manitoba division of Vale’s management that made the request to put the mine into care and maintenance.

Vale Canada Limited confirmed operations would be suspended Tuesday afternoon.

“There are approximately 150 employees directly employed at the mine, and it is expected that up to 50 additional roles in downstream processing, service and support functions will also be affected,” the release said.

Vale said it will do all that it can to mitigate the number of people adversely affected.

Ellsworth said the move will be tough on families.

“People are scared … To see layoffs, there is no other jobs they are going to get in town. If they were, they are going to be low paying jobs that would not support their families. They’ve bought homes, they’ve bought vehicles based on these high paying jobs, so it would be very difficult for them,” he said.

“Birchtree Mine and the men and women who work there have been an important part of the Manitoba Operations for much of our 60-year history,” said Mark Scott, Vice President of Manitoba Operations. “The mine has been especially challenged over the past several quarters as it nears the end of its life of mine plan, and in light of the prolonged downturn in the nickel price cycle.”

Ellsworth said the union is not allowing the layoffs to take place without a fight.

“The union’s position is that no contractor will be on Vale site as long as there’s members jobs at stake,” he said. We have 1,100 members at Vale’s operations in Thompson. Before Vale lays off one member of the union, the contractors must be removed first. The reason is that our members are unionized. They know the mine and can do that work,” said Ellsworth.

“Vale intends to continue to work closely with all levels of government and the local union representing hourly paid production and maintenance workers at the mine, USW 6166, throughout this process,” the Vale news release said.

Ellsworth said their collective agreement goes until Sept. 19, 2019. He said there’s a lot of language that needs to be sorted though in that agreement and a committee is being set up to help with that.

Ellsworth said there is a chance if nickel prices were to increase, the mine could reopen at a later date. He said the mine was closed once before, and reopened in 2000. It has been in operation for almost 17 years.

Vale said since opening in 1966, Birchtree Mine has produced nearly 23 million tonnes of ore.