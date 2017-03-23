Featured
Thompson teen charged with murder of 83-year-old man
RCMP found the body of the long-time Thompson resident Franc Mlakar in his home November 16. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, March 23, 2017 8:14AM CST
RMCP say a 17-year-old boy has been charged with the second degree murder of 83-year-old Franc Mlakar in Thompson.
Police found the body of the long-time Thompson resident in his home November 16.
Before Mlakar’s body was discovered, the man had been missing for several weeks.
RCMP are asking anyone with information about Mlakar’s activities between October 31, 2016 and his death is asked to contact Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Thompson teen charged with murder of 83-year-old man
- Several people in custody after police chase on Portage Ave.
- Budget 2017: Liberals try to ease anxiety and get Canada ready for the future
- Funds sought for single Winnipeg mother who lost legs, arm to rare form of strep
- Man wanted in stepson's death fled 2,000 kilometres before arrest, police say