RMCP say a 17-year-old boy has been charged with the second degree murder of 83-year-old Franc Mlakar in Thompson.

Police found the body of the long-time Thompson resident in his home November 16.

Before Mlakar’s body was discovered, the man had been missing for several weeks.

RCMP are asking anyone with information about Mlakar’s activities between October 31, 2016 and his death is asked to contact Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).