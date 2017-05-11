

CTV Winnipeg





A number of sizes of heat pumps have been recalled in Canada due to a risk of overheating.

Health Canada said it recalled certain models of Carrier Greenspeed and Bryant Evolution Extreme Heat Pumps in two, three, four and five sizes.

A complete list of recalled models can be found here.

The products are used to heat and cool homes.

Health Canada said the capacitors in the control board may stop working, causing the units to overheat, causing a fire hazard.

About 2,000 units were sold in Canada between June 2011 and February 2015.

It said Carrier Corporation received three reports of heat pumps overheating in Canada as of May 2. There were no injuries or fires.

Meanwhile, the corporation received 38 reports of overheating in the United States. No one was injured in any of those reports, nor were there fires.

Anyone who bought the products should contact Carrier or Bryant for instructions to get a free replacement fuse board installed.