Thousands of hogs perished in a fire early Friday morning just north of Pansy, Man.

Fire chief for the RM of Hanover Paul Weibe said fire crews were called around 6:45 a.m. after employees arriving for work noticed the flames.

The three-barn complex housed a total of 3,000 female pigs and 6,000 piglets.

Weibe says when firefighters arrived one complex was engulfed in flames and the fire quickly spread to a second structure where all the animals died.

The third structure that housed 1,500 female pigs was saved and all the animals inside were unharmed.

In total 7,500 animals died.

“It’s obviously devastating for the farmers and employees. Their animals are their livelihood and they take good care of them,” said Weibe.

He said no people were injured and the estimated amount of damage is uncertain at this time.

An investigation into what caused the fire is currently underway.