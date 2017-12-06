

CTV Winnipeg





Police arrested three men after a woman reported her husband was attacked in a convenience store Tuesday evening.

Winnipeg police said the call came in around 8:30 p.m. of an assault in a convenience store in the 500 block of Ellice Avenue.

When officers arrived they were told the suspects had left on foot. With help from the canine unit, the suspects were located in the 500 block of Sargent Avenue.

Police have arrested and charged 18-year-old Charles Kaniki with robbery and failing to comply with recognizance times five.

Two other men also face robbery charges, one of whom will also face an additional charge for possess of a weapon. Both men were released on a promise to appear.