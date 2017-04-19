Featured
Three asylum seekers detained in Manitoba deemed danger to public
A sign is seen near Emerson, Man., on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2016. (John Woods / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, April 19, 2017 10:40AM CST
Canadian border guards detained three asylum seekers considered to be a threat to public safety, out of 135 intercepted crossing illegally into Canada near Emerson within the last month.
The latest numbers from the Canadian Border Services Agency are for the period beginning March 20 and April 16.
Border guards can detain people at the border if they have reasonable grounds to believe the person is a danger to the public, they are considered a flight risk or their identity is in question.
The new numbers come after one asylum seeker was charged with assaulting a border guard earlier this month.
Emerson RCMP were called on April 8 after the 37-year-old man became aggressive in his cell while his refugee claim was being processed. It’s alleged he threatened Canadian Border Services Agency officers, damaged a fire sprinkler inside his cell and physically assaulted an officer.
