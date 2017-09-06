

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg Police Service have charged four people following a homicide in August.

On August 18, just after 11 p.m., police said officers were flagged down in the area of Sargent Avenue and McMicken Street to help an injured man.

When officers arrived they found a man had been stabbed. He was transported to hospital in critical condition.

But Tyler William Ranville died of his injuries on August 27th.

The Homicide Unit said Ranville had been in the area of Sargent Ave. and Young St. when an argument erupted with a group of men, and Ranville was stabbed in the upper body.

Ranville then stumbled into traffic and collapsed.

As a result of the investigation, Nasim Abddullahi Ahmend, 18, Yonas Gebremekeal, 18, Abdullahi Jemal Ahmed, 20, and a 16-year-old boy have been charged with manslaughter.