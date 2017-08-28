

CTV News





A 52-year-old man is facing multiple charges after a man was confronted while rummaging through garbage.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning on Carlton Avenue, south of Broadway, when the victim was picking through a garbage bin and tossing waste on the ground.

Winnipeg police said a man who lived nearby confronted the victim and, without being provoked, assaulted him with a weapon. The victim was seriously hurt and knocked unconscious.

A woman who had heard what was happening came outside with a man working security to try and stop the attack and help the victim. Police said they were both also attacked and went back inside, while the suspect began damaging property with the weapon.

After that, police said he tried to run away, but was chased down by the security guard and a passer-by. He then entered a building on Carlton Street, where he was arrested by police.

Police say the first man attacked was initially taken to hospital in unstable condition but has since been upgraded to stable, and the woman was treated for a head injury and released. The security guard’s injuries were minor.

Winnipeg resident Michael Thomas Kerr, 52, is charged with numerous assault, weapons and mischief offences. Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).