

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP are investigating after an early morning shooting that left three people injured in hospital, one in critical condition.

Portage la Prairie RCMP were called to a report of a shooting at a home on Royal Road North around 5 a.m. Saturday.

According to RCMP the suspects have not been located, but police said they do not believe there is any concern for public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.