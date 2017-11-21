Winnipeg police are investigating three cases of women being groped near Health Sciences Centre.

Police said the three incidents involved three different women between the ages of 21 and 45.

They all happened Monday between 7:10 a.m. and 8:45 a.m..

Two incidents took place near Jacob Penner Park along Notre Dame Ave one near the corner of McGee St. The other near the corner of Victor St. The third incident took place near the Tecumseh Street Parkade.

Const. Jay Murray said while assaults likely lasted less than a minute, all three victims were traumatized from the experience.

Murray called all three incidents despicable.

No arrests have been made, he said.

Murray said in each case the woman was walking towards the hospital, when a man came from behind. After the assault, Murray said the man ran away.

Police believe the same suspect is responsible for the asssults.

Members from the sex crimes unit is investigating, and police will be going through video surveillance to help identify the suspect.

The suspect is described as man in his 20s with a thin build, and was wearing an army green hoodie that was pulled up with khaki pants and dark gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 204 986 6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204 786 8477.