

CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg police cruiser was involved in a collision Thursday evening.

Officers were headed to a high priority incident in a marked police cruiser when they collided with another vehicle.

The collision happened at the intersection of Lagimodiere Boulevard and Regent Avenue at 7:45 p.m. Thursday.

Police said 2 officers were taken to hospital in stable condition with minor injuries. They have since been released.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital in stable condition with minor injuries.

Police said Workplace Safety and Health is investigating, and members of the executive have been informed.