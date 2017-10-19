

CTV Winnipeg





The deadline has arrived to submit pitches for the new Amazon headquarters, and Winnipeg’s bid is in.

The city’s video submission features former Blue Bomber Obby Khan giving a tour of the city to Amazon’s electronic personal assistant Alexa.

Economic Development Winnipeg published the video Wednesday.

Amazon’s main headquarters are in Seattle. For whichever city is chosen for the second headquarters, the company is promising up to 50,000 paying jobs and a $5 billion investment.

Vancouver, Montreal, Toronto, Halifax, Ottawa, Edmonton, and Calgary are also applying.