Winnipeg drivers will still have to slow down in school zones on holidays.

Last week Coun. Shawn Dobson (St. Charles) tabled a motion to end ticketing in school zones during spring and Christmas breaks and holidays.

But the city's public works committee did not ask city officials to study the issue and simply received the motion as information which ultimately shelves the idea.

Councillors on the committee had a range of concerns. Some felt this would cause more confusion for drivers, others said the idea did not go far enough.

Right now a 30 kilometre per hour speed limit is in effect Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. including holidays.