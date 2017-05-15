

CTV Winnipeg





The Assiniboine Park Zoo announced Monday Kendra the tiger has been euthanized.

According to the zoo, over the last one to two years Kendra “developed progressive, age-related arthritis.”

It said with some assistance and veterinary care, the zoo was able to help make her comfortable.

Two weeks ago, the zoo said, her condition began to get worse.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Kendra, the beloved matriarch Amur tiger,” the Assiniboine Park & Zoo said on its Facebook page. “Her condition has declined significantly over the past couple of weeks, and so the very difficult decision was made to euthanize her.”

Kendra was born at the St. Louis Zoo in March of 1999, and she arrived at the Assiniboine Park & Zoo on May 14, 2007.