

CTV Winnipeg





Sarah Fontaine, 16, has been found "safe and sound" by RCMP after going missing since last week.

She is the sister of Tina Fontaine – an indigenous Manitoba girl whose body was found in the Red River in 2014.

Fontaine's great-aunt said Sarah went missing because the girl has struggled to deal with the family's tragedies.

Her great-aunt, Thelma Favel, said Sarah has been reeling from the violent killings of sister, her father, and more recently an aunt.

Tina Fontaine was 15 when her body, wrapped in a plastic bag, was pulled from the river.

The death shocked Winnipeg, and prompted renewed calls for an inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women.

The girls' father, Eugene Fontaine, was beaten to death in 2011.

Last month, the girls' cousin, Jeanenne Fontaine, died after being shot in the back of the head in a Winnipeg house that was set on fire.

With files from The Canadian Press.