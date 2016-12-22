Former OCN Blizzard rookie of the year and current NHL forward Jordin Tootoo weighed in on news the Manitoba Junior Hockey League team is folding.

On Wednesday, the Opaskwayak Cree Nation announced the Blizzard will cease operations at the end of the 2016-2017 season.

League commissioner Kim Davis said he remains hopeful a new owner will be found in time for next season.

Tootoo, currently a member of the Chicago Blackhawks, was 15 when he played for the Blizzard in the 1998-1999 season skating alongside his older brother Terence.

“The OCN Blizzard will always have a special place in my heart, especially because it provided me with the only opportunity I had to play competitively with my brother Terence," said Tootoo in a statement. "That season, we were able to experience winning a championship together, which is something I’ll never forget."

"The organization also served as a support system for the Aboriginal people and contributed to their lives in such a positive way. While I’m disappointed with the news, I’ll always look back on my time there fondly.”

OCN has been in the league for 20 years.

Davis said the timing of the announcement came as a surprise, but he said the league was informed the team had been facing recent financial struggles.

"We had been aware there's been some challenges," Davis told CTV News.

Opaskwayak Cree Nation General Manager Joan Niquanicappo said the decision wasn't made hastily.

"The announcement comes after careful deliberations with Opaskwayak Cree Nation representatives from administration and finance, who presented recommendations to the Opaskwayak Cree Nation leadership," said a statement from the band, the current owner of the team. "Based on the information presented, the decision was made to proceed with winding down on the operations of the OCN Blizzard, announced officially on December 20, 2016."

The team's board of directors said it's prepared to do anything it can to keep the team in town beyond the end of this season.

"The board of directors has no intention to let the team cease operations at end of the season and will be taking the recent news to the community and allowing them to have a voice," said the OCN Blizzard board of directors in a statement.

A community meeting is scheduled for Jan. 5, 2017.