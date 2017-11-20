

CTV Winnipeg





Drivers heading into or leaving Portage la Prairie on the town’s west side are being asked to take PR 240 after a collision caused damage to the PTH 1A overpass Friday night.

The province says a truck with an over-height load was involved in a collision Friday at around 7:30 p.m., leading to structural damage.

The overpass was inspected today that the province said found no further issues. It expects one lane of traffic heading into Portage la Prairie will reopen within the next two days.

Up to date information about road and highway closures throughout the province can be found on the Manitoba 511 website.