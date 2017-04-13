

CTV Winnipeg





Two men have been charged after police said they uncovered cases of contraband cigarettes during a traffic stop.

RCMP said they stopped a westbound vehicle Wednesday on Highway 1, about eight kilometres east of Deacon’s Corner, Man.

A search of the vehicle found two cases of contraband cigarettes and 23 individual cartons intended for the resale market.

Police arrested two men, a 47-year-old and a 44-year-old, both from Winnipeg. They were arrested and charged for trafficking contraband tobacco. If convicted, they could face fines of more than $21,000.

An investigation is ongoing.