Traffic stop near Deacon’s Corner turns up contraband cigarettes
A search of the vehicle found two cases of contraband tobacco, and 23 individual cartons intended for the resale market. (Source: Manitoba RCMP)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, April 13, 2017 1:25PM CST
Two men have been charged after police said they uncovered cases of contraband cigarettes during a traffic stop.
RCMP said they stopped a westbound vehicle Wednesday on Highway 1, about eight kilometres east of Deacon’s Corner, Man.
A search of the vehicle found two cases of contraband cigarettes and 23 individual cartons intended for the resale market.
Police arrested two men, a 47-year-old and a 44-year-old, both from Winnipeg. They were arrested and charged for trafficking contraband tobacco. If convicted, they could face fines of more than $21,000.
An investigation is ongoing.
