Decades ago, few people had heard the term active shooter, but it’s well known today.

With the number and frequency of the shooting incidents on the rise, police say people need to prepare in case they ever find themselves in that situation.

"This is an incident where we have to be prepared prior to it happening," said Const. Brad Sparrow, Winnipeg Police Service. “It's not the time once this situation has started to then try and formulate our plan. Because it’s obviously far too late."

That’s why a group of downtown business owners and workers gathered at a theatre in Portage Place Wednesday to learn in a safe environment what they would do if their workplace suddenly came under fire.

The hour-long presentation by the Winnipeg Police Service focused on three basics you should be prepared to do: run, hide or fight.

"It's nothing that requires a great deal of specific training," said Const. Sparrow. "It's about getting the concepts of the run, hide, fight. Taking it back to your workplaceand then seeing how it best applies to your specific environment."

That's what Jane Snow plans to do for the Fort Garry Hotel after listening to the presentation.

"We're open all the time, we can have anyone come in," said Snow. "It's not an option to not have the public come in all the time. So we just make sure that we're prepared for those situations should they come up."

Police say they hope there is never an active shooter here. But if it did happen, it would obviously be a chaotic situation, so planning ahead is critical.

Police say you should know the various exits you could run to, and places you could quickly hide in.

Experts say statistically, most active shooter situations are resolved, one way or another, within minutes of the first incident. So any time you can buy for yourself could be crucial.