

CTV Winnipeg





After receiving approval from the Court of Appeal, a Manitoba family is suing a man civilly in connection to their daughter’s murder, according to the family lawyer.

Kaila Tran was murdered outside her St. Vital apartment in 2012.

Her boyfriend, Drake Moslenko, was charged with first degree murder. However, the crown stayed the charges in 2014, but didn't say why.

Lawyer Jamie Kagan said the Court of Appeal is allowing the suit – despite the two year time deadline passing – citing new information in the case.

Treyvonne Willis was also charged with Tran’s death and was convicted of first degree murder in April of 2015. He was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Willis recently concluded his appeals when the Supreme Court said it would not hear his duress defence. He claimed he would be killed if he didn't kill Tran.