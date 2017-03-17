Featured
Trans-Canada Highway re-opened near Portage la Prairie
Police also said there are white conditions for about 5 kilometres on that stretch of highway. (Source: Darryl Hepner/Facebook)
Highway 1 in the vicinity of Portage la Prairie has been re-opened.
Manitoba Infrastructure said the Trans-Canada was closed in that area due to a motor vehicle collision earlier Friday evening.
RCMP also said there are white conditions for about 5 kilometres on that stretch of highway.
