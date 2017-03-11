

There are more concerns tonight about the safety of bus drivers and passengers.

The president of the Amalgamated Transit Union of Winnipeg said four drivers were threatened on Friday.

John Callahan told CTV News three drivers received death threats and one was punched in the face.

“The threat is real now. You get a death threat and you’re taking it seriously,” said Callahan.

So far in 2017, there have been about 20 assaults, said Callahan. Last year there were 45.

The city has ordered a safety study. It should be done in three months, but Winnipeg’s transit union says the city needs to speed up plans to protect drivers.

Meanwhile, a forum in Winnipeg Saturday focused on public transit safety. Put on by the Council of Women of Winnipeg, it was an incubator of ideas.

The goal was to brainstorm ways to make taxis and buses safer.

"The level of safety is a big concern to many of the women who are passengers in these vehicles and on buses. And we want to have a discussion. We want to see what we're going to do."

Stevenson said council members will present their ideas to the city and province.

