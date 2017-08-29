Winnipeg's bus union estimates newer fare boxes could be costing the city a lot of money in lost fares.

The Amalgamated Transit Union says there are still glitches with the system that's been in place now for a year.

The city delayed implementing the technology until problems were worked out with the manufacturer.

But the union says in some cases Peggo cards or the actual fare boxes are still not working, and riders are told to sit down without paying.

Bus rider Donna Kamenz says she’s never had a problem swiping her card, but she has noticed other issues.

“Today it seemed to be you couldn't get a transfer, put a ticket in or coins…and they just let them go,” said Kamenz

The union says the problems also cost the city money in overtime for repairs.

City councillor Janice Lukes says while she has heard complaints from residents, she’s urging people to be patient. Lukes was public works chair when the system was first rolled out, and she says there’s always ongoing fixes needed when it comes to software.

“It takes a good period of time to get the bugs out, so to speak,” said Lukes

She also points out the city has withheld around $2.5 million dollars from the manufacturer until the issues are resolved.

Still, the transit union says the glitches cause stress between some customers and drivers. It’s renewing calls to take fare collection out of the hands of drivers.

CTV News has requested an interview with Winnipeg Transit.