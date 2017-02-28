Winnipeg's transit union said the city needs to act faster on improving driver security.

A report on what safety measures are done now is expected in May.

However, Amalgamated Transit Union President John Callahan said he would like the review done sooner and believes there are changes that can be made now.

Callahan explained the responsibility of fare collection should be immediately taken out of the hands of drivers, because disputes over payment lead to several assaults.

He also wants a public awareness campaign done to educate passengers on bus policies to reduce arguments on board.

According to Callahan, of the 1,400 transit members, around 100 are on long-term leave, most due to stress.

He said there were three violent incidents over the weekend, one where a passenger threatened to stab a driver.

The city's public works committee is discussing the next steps.

Chair Marty Morantz said councillors are taking this issue very seriously.

Chief Transportation officer Dave Wardrop said the city is developing videos to make people aware of bus policies. On a pilot basis he explained transit is planning on redeploying some inspectors from day to night shift.

Bus driver Irvine Fraser was stabbed to death two weeks ago by a passenger at his last stop around 2 a.m.