Winnipeg transit drivers brought candles and flowers Tuesday night to what turned out to be the last stop for one of their colleagues.

Bus drivers huddled near where Irvine J. Fraser brought his bus to a stop on the University of Manitoba campus at the end of his shift early Tuesday.

Nearby, investigators continued to comb the scene still marked off by police tape.

Police said a passenger fatally stabbed the 58-year-old at the end of his route.

A 22-year-old man was arrested nearby on the frozen Red River adjacent to the campus. No charges have been laid, but police said Tuesday there will be an update soon.

Funds being raised for slain transit driver’s family

Two GoFundMe pages have been set up to raise money for Fraser’s family.

One page was created by fellow transit drivers to raise funds ‘for our fallen brother’. It set a goal of $10,000.

Meanwhile, U of M students have also set up a separate fundraising effort. It has set a goal of $5,000.

“For many students, education would be out of reach without the services provided by drivers like Irvine Fraser,” the GoFundMe page said.

“Today we must rally around his family and friends who are mourning the loss of a loved one.”