Transit workers honour Winnipeg bus driver killed on the job
Published Thursday, February 16, 2017 3:35PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, February 16, 2017 3:43PM CST
The Amalgamated Transit Union is holding a rally Friday in memory of a bus driver killed on the job earlier this week.
Irvine Fraser, 58, was fatally stabbed early Tuesday morning after an altercation broke out at a bus stop on the University of Manitoba campus.
Drivers attending the rally will wear black ribbons in Fraser’s honour.
The union will also use the gathering to call for better safety measures for drivers and more accountability for offenders.
The rally is set for 10 a.m. at city hall.
Brian Kyle Thomas, 22, is charged with second degree murder in Fraser’s death.
OTTAWA DRIVERS GIVE THEIR CONDOLENCES
Ottawa bus drivers also showed their condolences, posting ‘Lest We Forget’ on their buses and putting their flags at half-mast.
“It could have been one of us,” said driver Frank Fata.
Fata created four condolence books for Winnipeg Transit drivers that he is getting all Ottawa bus drivers to sign and write their sympathies in.
On Sunday, he hopes to give the book to the Winnipeg Jets when they are in the city play the Senators, so they can bring it back home.
