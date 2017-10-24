Featured
Trial of accused letter bomber set to begin Tuesday
Amsel has pleaded not guilty to all charges. (File image)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, October 24, 2017 4:43AM CST
A trial is scheduled to begin today for a Winnipeg man accused of sending letter bombs, including one that cost a lawyer her hand when the device went off.
Guido Amsel is facing five counts of attempted murder and several explosives-related charges related to letter bombs sent through the mail to his ex-wife and two law firms in 2015.
Amsel has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
He will be tried by a judge alone.
