Truck crashes into Comfort Inn sign on Sargent Ave. following 2 vehicle collision
There is no word right now on how many people were in the truck and if there are any injuries. (Cheryl Holmes/CTV Winnipeg)
Published Wednesday, February 1, 2017 2:05PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 1, 2017 5:35PM CST
King Edward Street has been closed at Sargent Avenue after a truck crashed into a Comfort Inn sign following a two vehicle collision.
There is no word right now on how many people were involved in the crash and if there are any injuries.
Emergency crews are on scene, as well as Manitoba Hydro as the truck also took down one light standard.
CTV News will update this story as more information because available.
