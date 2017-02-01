Featured
Truck crashes into Comfort Inn sign on Sargent Avenue
There is no word right now on how many people were in the truck and if there are any injuries. (Cheryl Holmes/CTV Winnipeg)
Published Wednesday, February 1, 2017 2:05PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 1, 2017 2:06PM CST
King Edward Street has been closed at Sargent Avenue after a Truck crashed into a Comfort Inn sign.
Emergency crews are on scene, as well as Manitoba Hydro as the truck also took down one light standard.
CTV News will update this story as more information because available.