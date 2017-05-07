A truck with a canoe still tied to the roof stuck in the middle of the Brokenhead River has people in the Rural Municipality of Springfield puzzled.

RCMP got a call about the truck shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday.

Officers said the driver managed to get out of the truck and wasn't seriously hurt.

The scene is about halfway in between Anola and Beausejour, near Hazelridge and Colony Roads.

Fred and Mary Koster have lived along the river for close to 50 years.

"It's weird," said Mary.

"That water would be very cold," said Fred.

The Kosters said they saw an ambulance, fire crews and RCMP on scene Saturday.

It's still not clear which direction the truck was travelling, how fast the driver was going, or how the truck got from the edge of road to the middle of the river.

Garth Cook works with the RM of Springfield Fire Department.

Cook said the driver left the truck sometime before 3 p.m. Crews searched the area.

He said the current of the water is very strong, but shallow enough for someone to walk out of the water, although it would also be very cold.

Anola Towing said it was called to the scene to asses if the truck could be pulled out of the water. The owner of the company told CTV Winnipeg getting the truck out of the river would be too dangerous.