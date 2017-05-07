A truck with a kayak still tied to the roof stuck in the middle of the Brokenhead River has people in the Rural Municipality of Springfield puzzled.

RCMP got a call about the truck shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday.

Officers said the driver managed to get out of the truck and wasn't seriously hurt.

The scene is about halfway in between Anola and Beausejour, near Hazelridge and Colony Roads.

Fred and Mary Koster have lived along the river for close to 50 years.

"It's weird," said Mary.

"That water would be very cold," said Fred.

The Kosters said they saw an ambulance, fire crews and RCMP on scene Saturday.

It's still not clear which direction the truck was travelling, how fast the driver was going, or how the truck got from the edge of road to the middle of the river.

Sunday evening RCMP said it spoke with the driver, and the truck was not stolen.

“It's the oddest thing I've seen in a long time,” said John Probetts, who owns the property one-door down from the river.

The gravel road is windy and hugs the water.

"Either he lost control and went in, or was backing up. It’s hard to judge exactly what he did," said Probetts.

Probetts also said canoeing and rafting in the area is popular and people don’t know always where to launch.

Garth Cook works with the RM of Springfield Fire Department. Cook said the driver left the truck sometime before 3 p.m., and crews searched the area.

He said the current of the water is very strong, but the river is also shallow enough for someone who wanted to walk through it, although it would also be very cold.

Anola Towing said it was called to the scene to assess if the truck could be pulled out of the water. The owner of the company told CTV Winnipeg getting the truck out of the river would be too dangerous.