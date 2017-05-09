Featured
Trump fires FBI director James Comey
In a statement, Trump says Comey's firing "will mark a new beginning" for the FBI. The White House says the search for a new FBI director will begin immediately. (Source: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Photo)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, May 9, 2017 4:00PM CST
WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.
In a statement, Trump says Comey's firing "will mark a new beginning" for the FBI. The White House says the search for a new FBI director will begin immediately.
Comey's firing comes days after he testified on Capitol Hill about the FBI's investigation into Russia's election meddling and possible connections between Russia and Trump's campaign.
More to come.
