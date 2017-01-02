

CTV Winnipeg





Brandon police have charged two men in their 20s in connection to a stabbing that happened the morning of New Year’s Eve.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, Brandon police responded to a home in the 100 block of Princess Avenue East where they found a man suffering several stab wounds.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition for emergency surgery. Two men were apprehended at the scene.

Police said that after further investigation, they determined that the victim and two men were at a party at the home on Friday night. They said the three men got into a physical argument Saturday morning, resulting in the victim being stabbed.

A 20-year-old man and a 25-year-old man were both charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

The 25-year-old was found to have been ordered to abstain from the consumption of alcohol and not to possess any weapons. As a result of breaching the conditions, he also faces two charges of breach of recognizance.

Both men were set to appear in court Monday morning.