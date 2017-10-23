Featured
Two dead following single-vehicle collision
Two men from Valley River First Nation are dead after a single vehicle crash on Sunday near Grandview, Man.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, October 23, 2017 10:11AM CST
Two men from Valley River First Nation are dead after a single vehicle crash on Sunday near Grandview, Man.
Grandview RCMP said the crash happened around 8 p.m. when the driver of a mini-van, a 22-year-old man, left the road and crashed into some trees.
Investigators said the driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 48-year-old passenger was also in the car. Officers said he was buckled up but also died due to his injuries.
It is unclear if alcohol was a contributing factor.
The investigation is ongoing by RCMP.