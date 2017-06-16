A man in his 30s and woman in her 20s are facing charges related to drug possession after Winnipeg Police seized drugs and cash in a North End apartment.

On Thursday evening, police searched an apartment in the 1000 block of Powers Street.

Officers found 1.6 kilograms of Methamphetamine worth an estimated $240,000, and a quantity of cash.

Some of the drugs were also found inside a vehicle being used by the people charged.

Const. Jay Murray with the Winnipeg Police Service called it a significant seizure.

“We don’t often see meth in this kind of amounts,” Murray said. “It is here in Winnipeg. So we’re happy to get this off the streets.”

Murray said the seizure pertains to the larger crime scene in Winnipeg.

“A lot of the crime in this city has to do with methamphetamine,” Murray said. “It fuels whether it’s robberies or property crimes all over.”

Both suspects have been released on a promise to appear in court.