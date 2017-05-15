

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said two male youths were charged with arson offences after a string of fires.

The first incident happened Friday around 1 a.m. when a garbage bin in the 600 block of Magnus Avenue was set on fire. There was no extensive damage.

Around 9:30 p.m. the same evening, someone entered a building under construction in the 500 block of Selkirk Avenue and a small fire was started on the third floor.

The next incident happened Sunday. Police said a trailer in the lane of the 700 block of Burrows Avenue was set on fire at about 4:20 p.m. Emergency crews extinguished the blaze.

Later that day, a play structure in the 800 block of Selkirk Avenue was set on fire. Police said they arrived on scene and located four suspects.

They now face a number of arson related offences.