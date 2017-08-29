

CTV Winnipeg





Two men are in police custody after officers said they seized three improvised weapons, stolen bicycles, and ammunition from a Winnipeg home last Friday.

Police said emergency crews responded to a medical incident at the home in the 100 block of Thomas Berry Street around 3 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews discovered three firearms inside the house, including two “bang stick” style firearms, one of which was a brown cane with a spent .410 calibre round inside it, and a red and white broom stick with a live .22 calibre round ready to fire.

Five of the six bikes found inside the house were confirmed to have been stolen and were returned to their owners, police said.

Cory Richard Vincent, 42, was charged with multiple weapon-related offences, including three counts of possession of a firearm obtained by crime.

Justin Mathew Melo, 30, was also charged with similar offences.

Police said both men are from Winnipeg.

Last year, Winnipeg police seized two improvised firing devices. So far in 2017, they have seized nine.