

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested and charged two men with second degree murder in connection to a shooting that happened in the summer.

Police said Trevor Bodnarek, 27, was fatally shot at a home in the 700 block of Selkirk Ave. on July 21.

Police believe Bodnarek was just visiting the residence on Selkirk Ave., and someone else in the residence answered the door before he was fatally shot.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police looking for witnesses in deadly shooting

READ MORE: Police identify homicide victim in Friday night shooting

Investigators do not believe Bodnarek or anyone in the home at the time knew the two men and believe it was a case of mistaken address.

“I think as a community there are degrees of tragedy and I think when someone is murdered and there is nothing that has happened that would have put them in harms way, because sometimes that’s a part of our investigation, when that isn’t the case it’s just all the more difficult for the community to accept and for the family to accept,” said Const. Rob Carver.

Police arrested 19-year-old Craig Dylan Monkman and 34-year-old Albert Kelly Thomas on Wednesday and charged both with second degree murder.

Police said one of the men was already in custody when he was arrested and the other was arrested by chance on the same day.