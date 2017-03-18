Featured
Two men stabbed at Essence nightclub overnight
Winnipeg police are investigating after two men were stabbed at Essence nightclub.
Published Saturday, March 18, 2017 10:11AM CST
Winnipeg police are investigating after two men were stabbed at Essence nightclub.
Emergency crews were called to the scene around 12:30 a.m.
They found two victims, ages 19 and 20, suffering from stab wounds. The two men were involved in a confrontation with a group of males, Const. Jason Michalyshen said.
Police have some information about possible suspects, but no arrests have been made.
The two victims were stabbed in different locations, one inside the club and one outside, however police are treating them as one incident, Michalyshen said.
Both victims are in stable condition, Michalyshen said.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Record store owner, Tragically Hip cover musician passes away from cancer
- Rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry dies at 90
- Two men stabbed at Essence nightclub overnight
- Gun policy a stand-in for other issues in crowded Conservative leadership race
- 'Pretty steady' flow of people illegally crossing border: Reeve