Winnipeg police are investigating after two men were stabbed at Essence nightclub.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 12:30 a.m.

They found two victims, ages 19 and 20, suffering from stab wounds. The two men were involved in a confrontation with a group of males, Const. Jason Michalyshen said.

Police have some information about possible suspects, but no arrests have been made.

The two victims were stabbed in different locations, one inside the club and one outside, however police are treating them as one incident, Michalyshen said.

Both victims are in stable condition, Michalyshen said.