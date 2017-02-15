

The Canadian Press





BRANDON, Man. -- Two police officers from southwestern Manitoba are facing charges related to the transport of a man to the Brandon Correctional Centre.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba says one officer has been charged with careless driving and the second is charged with driving imprudently.

The civilian director of the unit that investigates police actions determined there were reasonable grounds to believe provincial highway laws may have been broken.

Last September, an officer was escorting an intoxicated man to the correctional centre when the man was cut over his left eye after hitting his head inside the police car.

That car was also hit from behind by another police vehicle.

Both officers are to appear in Brandon provincial court on April 6.