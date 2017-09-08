

Early Friday morning police received a call that a serious assault had taken place in the 300 block of Smith Street.

Police said around 3:00 a.m. a man in his 40’s was taken to hospital in unstable condition after being stabbed in his upper body.

At this time police said the man is refusing to cooperate with investigators.

Police said while investigators were on scene a woman in her 20’s came into the area suffering multiple stab wounds. She was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police believe the woman was likely attacked in the area of Donald Street and Portage Avenue.

Police said both victims are still in hospital and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers 204-786-8477.