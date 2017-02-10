Featured
Two people rescued from fire in West End home
Crews were called to the 500 block of Agnes Street near Ellice Avenue early Friday morning.(Source:Stephanie Tsicos/CTV News)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, February 10, 2017 7:39AM CST
Last Updated Friday, February 10, 2017 8:38AM CST
Two people were sent to hospital with smoke inhalation after a fire in the city's West End Friday.
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to a house fire in the 500 block of Agnes Street.
Crews rescued two individuals from the basement of the home.
The two appeared to have inhaled smoke and were taken to hospital, a fire official said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.