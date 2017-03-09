

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service says two people were taken to hospital, one in serious condition, after an incident on McGregor Street Wednesday night.

Police were called to the 70 block of McGregor just after 7 p.m. after reports of a possible stabbing.

One person was taken to hospital in unstable condition. Police siad they’ve since been upgraded to stable condition.

The other person remains in stable condition in hospital.