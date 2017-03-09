Featured
Two people taken to hospital in possible stabbing incident
Police were called to the 70 block of McGregor just after 7 p.m. after reports of a possible stabbing. (CTV News)
Published Thursday, March 9, 2017 8:05AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, March 9, 2017 8:47AM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service says two people were taken to hospital, one in serious condition, after an incident on McGregor Street Wednesday night.
Police were called to the 70 block of McGregor just after 7 p.m. after reports of a possible stabbing.
One person was taken to hospital in unstable condition. Police siad they’ve since been upgraded to stable condition.
The other person remains in stable condition in hospital.
