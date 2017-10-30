

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP said slippery conditions across southern Manitoba Monday morning have led to multiple incidents on the roadways.

Among them were two semi-trucks jackknifing on the Trans-Canada Highway near Highway 16, shutting down the westbound lanes of Highway 1.

RCMP also said there were several cars in ditches, and that conditions all over the southern part of the province were extremely icy.

RCMP are encouraging drivers to slow down and use caution on highways.