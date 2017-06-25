

CTV Winnipeg





Two serious collisions have closed two Manitoba highways, RCMP said Sunday afternoon.

The Mounties said Highway 7 between Road 105 and Road 106 is closed due to a single-vehicle collision with a hydro pole.

Highway 16 is also closed between Gladstone and the Trans-Canada Highway after a van collided with a semi-truck.

Serious injuries have been reported at both accidents, RCMP said.

RCMP said to expect delays if you are travelling in the area.