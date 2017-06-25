Featured
Two serious collisions close highways: RCMP
Serious injuries have been reported at both accidents, RCMP said. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, June 25, 2017 2:46PM CST
Last Updated Sunday, June 25, 2017 2:47PM CST
Two serious collisions have closed two Manitoba highways, RCMP said Sunday afternoon.
The Mounties said Highway 7 between Road 105 and Road 106 is closed due to a single-vehicle collision with a hydro pole.
Highway 16 is also closed between Gladstone and the Trans-Canada Highway after a van collided with a semi-truck.
Serious injuries have been reported at both accidents, RCMP said.
RCMP said to expect delays if you are travelling in the area.