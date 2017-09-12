

CTV News





RCMP suspect alcohol and speed may have contributed to an ATV crash that sent two men to hospital.

It happened Saturday evening, south of Ile Des Chenes, Manitoba. Police said a side-by-side ATV heading northbound in a ditch along the old 59 highway rolled, ejecting the men, 53 and 36. Both men are residents of Alberta.

RCMP said neither man was wearing a helmet, and it’s not known if they were wearing seatbelts.

Police continue to investigate.