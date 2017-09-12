RCMP suspect alcohol and speed may have contributed to an ATV crash that sent two men to hospital.

It happened Saturday evening, south of Ile Des Chenes, Manitoba. Police said a side-by-side ATV heading northbound in a ditch along the old 59 highway rolled, ejecting the men, 53 and 36. Both men are residents of Alberta.

RCMP said neither man was wearing a helmet, and it’s not known if they were wearing seatbelts.

Police continue to investigate.