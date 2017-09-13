

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP arrested two teens in connection to multiple incidents involving guns being fired reported over the weekend.

RCMP received multiple reports of gun shots between 4:30 a.m. and 5:35 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 in Birds Hill Provincial Park and the RM of Brokenhead.

READ MORE: Multiple gun shots fired early Saturday morning

Investigators said they arrested a 14-year-old and 15-year-old in the RM of Clements on Monday in connection to the reported incidents.

RCMP said on Tuesday a search warrant was issued for a residence in St. Clements where officers seized firearms.

The teens will face multiple firearm related charges, RCMP said.

RCMP continue to investigate.