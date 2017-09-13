Featured
Two teens arrested following gunfire incidents over the weekend
RCMP arrested two teens in connection to multiple incidents involving guns being fired reported over the weekend. (File Image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, September 13, 2017 2:47PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, September 13, 2017 3:19PM CST
RCMP arrested two teens in connection to multiple incidents involving guns being fired reported over the weekend.
RCMP received multiple reports of gun shots between 4:30 a.m. and 5:35 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 in Birds Hill Provincial Park and the RM of Brokenhead.
READ MORE: Multiple gun shots fired early Saturday morning
Investigators said they arrested a 14-year-old and 15-year-old in the RM of Clements on Monday in connection to the reported incidents.
RCMP said on Tuesday a search warrant was issued for a residence in St. Clements where officers seized firearms.
The teens will face multiple firearm related charges, RCMP said.
RCMP continue to investigate.