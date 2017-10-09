

CTV Winnipeg





One person was taken to hospital following a collision Saturday afternoon.

Around 1:45 p.m. RCMP said a crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 5.

RCMP said the driver of the car, an 18-year-old man, travelling west hit the SUV heading north when the SUV failed to yield to oncoming traffic.

The driver of the SUV, an 81-year-old man, was not injured but the passenger, a 81-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP said the 81-year-old driver will be charged under the Highway Traffic Act for Failing to Yield Right of Way when entering an intersection.