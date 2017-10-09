Featured
Two vehicle crash Saturday sends one to hospital
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, October 9, 2017 11:32AM CST
Last Updated Monday, October 9, 2017 1:57PM CST
One person was taken to hospital following a collision Saturday afternoon.
Around 1:45 p.m. RCMP said a crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 5.
RCMP said the driver of the car, an 18-year-old man, travelling west hit the SUV heading north when the SUV failed to yield to oncoming traffic.
The driver of the SUV, an 81-year-old man, was not injured but the passenger, a 81-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
RCMP said the 81-year-old driver will be charged under the Highway Traffic Act for Failing to Yield Right of Way when entering an intersection.