

The Canadian Press





The finalists have been announced for this year's Governor General's Literary Award for fiction.

Winnipeg's Michael Kaan has recieved a nod in the fiction category for "The Water Beetles," the story of a Hong Kong boy who must survive after his family is torn apart during the Japanese occupation in the Second World War.

Another Winnipeg writer, David Robertson, tweeted Wednesday morning that he has also been shortlisted for a literary award in the young people's literature, illustrated books category for his book "When We Were Alone."

Holy cow! When We Were Alone has been shortlisted for a Governor General’s Literary Award!! How do I process this? #trc #reconciliation https://t.co/JubYDcogvA — David A. Robertson (@DaveAlexRoberts) October 4, 2017

"When We Were Along" tells the story of a grandmother who shares memories of her experience in a residential school with her grandchild.

Other notable nominees from across Canada include Montreal's Kathleen Winter for her novel "Lost in September," Joel Thomas Hynes of St. John's for "We'll All Be Burnt in Our Beds Some Night," Jocelyn Parr of Montreal for "Uncertain Weights and Measures" and Montreal-born Alison McLeod for "All the Beloved Ghosts."

The winner will be announced Nov. 1 along with the winners of the non-fiction, poetry and drama awards.

With files from CTV Winnipeg